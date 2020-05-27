AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,700 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 0.7% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,076,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its holdings in Bank of America by 22.9% in the first quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 209,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 39,085 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Bank of America by 12.2% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,556,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,811,000 after purchasing an additional 169,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 80.5% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 58,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.42.

NYSE BAC traded up $1.65 on Wednesday, reaching $25.94. The company had a trading volume of 87,985,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,330,008. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.78 and its 200 day moving average is $29.22. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

