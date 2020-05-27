AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Sells 450 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,574. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $45.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.30%.

OHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Capital One Financial upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.10.

In other news, Director Craig R. Callen bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $102,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $817,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig R. Callen bought 5,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $88,400.00. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

