AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Sells 515 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises about 0.8% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,589,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,130,000 after buying an additional 428,635 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,424,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,426,000 after buying an additional 645,961 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,728,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,355,000 after buying an additional 56,351 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,387,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,168,000 after buying an additional 563,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,213,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,861,000 after buying an additional 301,686 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.07. 329,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,286,859. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.23. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

