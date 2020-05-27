Allstate Corp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (NYSE:ALL)

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th.

Allstate has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Allstate has a dividend payout ratio of 19.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Allstate to earn $10.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

NYSE:ALL traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.32. 59,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,016,522. Allstate has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $125.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.94 and its 200-day moving average is $106.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Allstate will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALL. Argus increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.31.

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $273,807.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,693,675.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 6,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $676,271.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,746.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 662,238 shares of company stock valued at $67,098,664 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

