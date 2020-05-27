Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Trading 6.5% Higher

Shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.23 and last traded at $16.92, 6,740,945 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 8% from the average session volume of 6,256,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.89.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra increased their price target on Ally Financial to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.73.

The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.31 and a 200 day moving average of $24.85.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.29). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.43%.

In other Ally Financial news, Director Franklin W. Iv Hobbs bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.30 per share, with a total value of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 92,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,021. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mayree C. Clark bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $213,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 65,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,790. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 59.5% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Company Profile (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

