Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.62% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited is engaged in designing, developing and supplying a broad range of power semiconductors globally, including a portfolio of Power MOSFET and Power IC products. The Company seeks to differentiate itself by integrating its expertise in device physics, process technology, design and advanced packaging to optimize product performance and cost. Its portfolio of products targets high-volume end-market applications, such as notebooks, netbooks, flat panel displays, mobile phone battery packs, set-top boxes, portable media players and power supplies. The products are incorporated into devices by original equipment manufacturers, or OEMs. The Company utilizes third-party foundries for all of its wafer fabrication and it deploys and implements its proprietary MOSFET processes at these third party foundries. The Company relies upon its in-house capacity and an associated provider for most of its packaging and testing requirements. “

AOSL has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.47. The company had a trading volume of 124,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,373. The stock has a market cap of $261.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.69 and a beta of 2.32. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $14.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $106.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

