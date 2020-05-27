Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Alethea Capital Management LLC

Alethea Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Alethea Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $2,325,502,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,563,444,000 after buying an additional 295,467 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,462,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,700,167,000 after purchasing an additional 218,275 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Alphabet by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,199,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,395,367,000 after purchasing an additional 214,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,362,886,000 after purchasing an additional 211,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $13.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,423.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,328. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,302.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,334.02. The company has a market capitalization of $962.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,580.52.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total transaction of $81,816.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $807,257.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,352.66, for a total transaction of $41,932.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,626.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 325 shares of company stock valued at $409,753. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

