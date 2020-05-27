Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Raised by First Long Island Investors LLC

First Long Island Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 32.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $13.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,423.71. 129,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,328. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,532.11. The company has a market capitalization of $962.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,302.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,334.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total transaction of $85,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,299.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,352.66, for a total value of $41,932.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,626.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325 shares of company stock valued at $409,753 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,580.52.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

