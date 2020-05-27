ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALSMY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ALSTOM/ADR in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ALSTOM/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ALSTOM/ADR in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ALSTOM/ADR in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised ALSTOM/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of ALSMY stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,589. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.48. ALSTOM/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $5.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

