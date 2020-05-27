Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.53.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AYX. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alteryx to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $56,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.10, for a total value of $228,816.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,815 shares of company stock valued at $27,116,095 over the last three months. 13.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Alteryx during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Alteryx by 371.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Alteryx by 159.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

AYX traded down $7.31 on Wednesday, reaching $136.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,094,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,434. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.36 and a 200-day moving average of $116.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,720.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Alteryx has a one year low of $75.17 and a one year high of $160.11.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Alteryx had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $108.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alteryx will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

