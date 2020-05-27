Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings. Altra Industrial Motion posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 59.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $434.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AIMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Altra Industrial Motion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

Shares of AIMC stock traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.57. 36,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,236. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.71 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,922 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $253,384.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson acquired 2,802 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $55,899.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,242.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,368,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,400,000 after acquiring an additional 623,736 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,957,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,220,000 after purchasing an additional 994,749 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,937,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,384,000 after purchasing an additional 86,205 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,879,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,363,000 after purchasing an additional 189,305 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,399,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,885,000 after purchasing an additional 236,000 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

