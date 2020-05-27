Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Shares Up 5.7%

Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) shares shot up 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.71 and last traded at $30.06, 324,087 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 35% from the average session volume of 500,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.45.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AIMC. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.10 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.27.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $434.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.48 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.41%. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In related news, CEO Carl R. Christenson acquired 2,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $55,899.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,242.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson acquired 4,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.34 per share, for a total transaction of $115,673.04. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,157.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIMC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 18.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

About Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

