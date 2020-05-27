Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Lavaca Capital LLC

Lavaca Capital LLC reduced its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,267 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up 2.6% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,259,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,140,934. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.28. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $52.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a PE ratio of -80.22, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MO. Citigroup cut their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.79.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

