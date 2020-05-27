American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) will announce sales of $1.28 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.97 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $907.58 million. American Airlines Group posted sales of $11.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 89.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full-year sales of $21.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.79 billion to $24.61 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $32.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.58 billion to $36.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The airline reported ($2.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.49). American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 124.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

AAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.47.

American Airlines Group stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.98. The company had a trading volume of 98,192,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,401,888. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.76. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $34.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,451,724 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,887,000 after acquiring an additional 49,612 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 445,110 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 73,057 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 103,557 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 54,613 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 769,019 shares of the airline’s stock worth $9,156,000 after purchasing an additional 125,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth $512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

