American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Trading Up 7.2%

Shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) were up 7.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $65.13 and last traded at $64.14, approximately 885,185 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 602,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.81.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AFG shares. Raymond James lowered American Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra reduced their price objective on American Financial Group from $118.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered American Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on American Financial Group from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Financial Group Inc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.88%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,593,210,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,194,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in American Financial Group by 890.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 764,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,607,000 after buying an additional 687,698 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in American Financial Group by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,192,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,656,000 after buying an additional 353,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in American Financial Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,461,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,585,000 after buying an additional 276,250 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

