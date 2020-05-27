American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Trading Up 7.3%

American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)’s share price was up 7.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.74 and last traded at $31.01, approximately 8,360,268 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 7,928,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.89.

Several analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on American International Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on American International Group from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American International Group from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on American International Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.85.

The company has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $10.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 4.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American International Group Inc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.89%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIG. State Street Corp increased its holdings in American International Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,603,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,981,526,000 after purchasing an additional 140,929 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,687,478,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in American International Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,949,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $580,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,106 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,554,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $849,749,000 after buying an additional 1,996,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 48.2% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,884,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,199,000 after buying an additional 5,168,010 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American International Group (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

