American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Superconductor Corporation is a leading energy technologies company. The company develops and sells a wide range of products and solutions based on power electronic systems and high temperature superconductor wires that dramatically improve the efficiency, reliability and quality of electricity during its generation, transmission, distribution and use. The company is a dominant force in alternative energy, offering grid interconnection solutions as well as licensed wind energy designs and electrical systems. As the world’s principal supplier of HTS wire, AMSC is enabling a new generation of compact, high-power electrical products, including power cables, grid-level surge protectors, motors, generators, and advanced transportation and defense systems. AMSC also provides utility and industrial customers worldwide with voltage regulation systems that dramatically enhance power grid capacity, reliability and security, as well as industrial productivity. “

AMSC has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of American Superconductor in a report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of AMSC stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.49. 251,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,703. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.82. American Superconductor has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in American Superconductor by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in American Superconductor by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in American Superconductor by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 700,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 71,400 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Superconductor by 37.0% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 64,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456 shares during the period. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

