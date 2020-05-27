American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.20. 292,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,567. American Woodmark has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $117.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.46.

Several brokerages have commented on AMWD. BidaskClub raised shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $91.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. American Woodmark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

