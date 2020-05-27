AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Receives $101.89 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.89.

Several analysts have commented on ABC shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $108.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $473,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $1,686,948.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,731,788.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,791 shares of company stock valued at $3,385,449. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,352,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,079,000 after purchasing an additional 267,461 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,892,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,978,000 after buying an additional 860,769 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,943,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,254,000 after buying an additional 91,934 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,459,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,107,000 after buying an additional 10,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,042,000 after buying an additional 39,550 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABC stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.48. The company had a trading volume of 88,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,774. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.60. AmerisourceBergen has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $97.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $47.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.90 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

