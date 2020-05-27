Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.14.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMKR shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Amkor Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.97. 1,510,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,962. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.04. Amkor Technology has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.74.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amkor Technology will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Amkor Technology by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

