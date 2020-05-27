Analysts Anticipate Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) to post earnings per share of $0.80 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.41. Amedisys posted earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $5.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $6.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.45 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 23.09%. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMED shares. Benchmark cut shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Amedisys from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.20.

In related news, Director Teresa L. Kline acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.63 per share, with a total value of $142,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at $253,881.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.56, for a total transaction of $1,580,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,937 shares of company stock valued at $6,128,302. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,189 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at $408,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at $2,285,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at $9,616,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at $2,168,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys stock traded down $4.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $183.46. The company had a trading volume of 45,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,321. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 47.78, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Amedisys has a one year low of $108.10 and a one year high of $218.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.82 and a 200 day moving average of $175.43.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

