Analysts Anticipate Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) Will Post Earnings of -$1.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) will post earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.88). Bloomin’ Brands posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 441.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full-year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($0.73). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 57.88%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BLMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.27.

In related news, COO Gregg Scarlett bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $108,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 70,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,742.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 128.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,237,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, reaching $12.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,195,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,353. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.90. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.47 million, a P/E ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 1.83.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

