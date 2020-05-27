Analysts Anticipate CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) Will Post Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Analysts expect CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) to report $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the highest is $1.31. CoreSite Realty posted earnings per share of $1.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full-year earnings of $5.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.08 to $5.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CoreSite Realty.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $147.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.34 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 32.98%. CoreSite Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James cut CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.50.

In other CoreSite Realty news, Director John David Thompson sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $40,239.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,968.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total value of $799,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,914,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,660,918 shares of company stock worth $314,741,702. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 654.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,574,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,491 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $70,377,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the first quarter worth about $61,195,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,651,000. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,800,000. 94.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COR traded up $3.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.95. The stock had a trading volume of 15,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,622. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.57, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.21. CoreSite Realty has a fifty-two week low of $90.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.69%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

