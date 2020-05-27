Analysts Anticipate Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $123.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) to report sales of $123.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lindsay’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $123.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $122.99 million. Lindsay reported sales of $121.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full-year sales of $449.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $411.70 million to $470.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $430.23 million, with estimates ranging from $370.50 million to $461.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lindsay.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Lindsay had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $113.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Lindsay’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

LNN has been the topic of several research reports. Sidoti cut shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

In other news, Director Michael Christodolou sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total transaction of $552,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LNN traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.17. The company had a trading volume of 46,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,589. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.06 and a 200 day moving average of $94.82. Lindsay has a 1-year low of $71.86 and a 1-year high of $111.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.82 and a beta of 0.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is a boost from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.28%.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lindsay (LNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.