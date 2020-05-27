Analysts Anticipate PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) to Post $1.57 Earnings Per Share

Shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) have earned an average broker rating score of 4.00 (Sell) from the four brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company.
Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $141.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $1.57 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned PS Business Parks an industry rank of 124 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on PS Business Parks from $182.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.
Shares of PSB stock traded up $3.09 on Wednesday, reaching $130.06. 10,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,928. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.44. PS Business Parks has a one year low of $102.48 and a one year high of $192.13.
PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $106.22 million during the quarter. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 44.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.95%.
About PS Business Parks
PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.
