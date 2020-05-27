Analysts Expect American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) will announce ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.09). American Eagle Outfitters posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 195.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on AEO shares. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel bought 10,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $480,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,803.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 91.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 322,713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 172.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 31,658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 20,026 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $9,923,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEO stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.30. 10,738,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,167,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.24. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $19.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

