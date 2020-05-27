Analysts Expect Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGS) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.52) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.63). Madison Square Garden Sports reported earnings per share of ($3.08) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full-year earnings of ($5.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.89) to ($5.85). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $1.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Madison Square Garden Sports.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($1.36). The firm had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.41 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS.

MSGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $350.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.59. 23,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,996. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52-week low of $148.49 and a 52-week high of $316.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter valued at about $401,671,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,799,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,601,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,076,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,641,000.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its collection of assets include the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams, including the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams. The company also owns two professional sports team performance centers, including the MSG training center in Greenburgh, New York and the CLG performance center in Los Angeles, California.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.