Analysts Expect Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nlight’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.05). Nlight posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 220%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nlight will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.02). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nlight.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.46 million. Nlight had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103134.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on LASR shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Nlight from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Nlight in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of LASR stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.20. 311,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,421. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.78 and its 200-day moving average is $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The stock has a market cap of $872.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.57 and a beta of 2.66. Nlight has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $23.72.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Nlight during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nlight during the first quarter worth about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nlight by 1,837.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Nlight by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nlight by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

