Analysts Expect Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) to Post -$1.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) will announce ($1.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.79) and the lowest is ($1.21). Theravance Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($0.72) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($4.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.43) to ($3.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.53) to ($1.78). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $19.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.02 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TBPH. BidaskClub lowered Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.57.

NASDAQ TBPH traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.01. 20,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.18 and its 200-day moving average is $24.44. Theravance Biopharma has a 12-month low of $15.18 and a 12-month high of $31.54.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

