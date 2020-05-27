Analysts Expect Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) to Post -$1.02 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on May 27th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) will announce ($1.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.79) and the lowest is ($1.21). Theravance Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($0.72) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($4.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.43) to ($3.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.53) to ($1.78). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $19.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.02 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TBPH. BidaskClub lowered Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.57.

NASDAQ TBPH traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.01. 20,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.18 and its 200-day moving average is $24.44. Theravance Biopharma has a 12-month low of $15.18 and a 12-month high of $31.54.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Theravance Biopharma (TBPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.