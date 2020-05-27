Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for CAI International (CAI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for CAI International (NYSE: CAI):

5/25/2020 – CAI International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CAI INTERNATIONAL, INC. is one of the world’s leading intermodal freight container leasing and management companies. Intermodal freight containers are large, standardized steel boxes, which CAI leases primarily to international steamship companies, and are used to transport cargo by a number of means, including ship, truck and rail. A portion of the container fleet is owned by CAI with the balance being owned by third parties on whose behalf CAI manages the containers. Accordingly, CAI operates its business through two segments: container leasing and container fleet management. Through its international network of offices and agents CAI also has developed an active after-market program for containers retired from the international shipping fleet. “

5/18/2020 – CAI International was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating.

5/11/2020 – CAI International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CAI INTERNATIONAL, INC. is one of the world’s leading intermodal freight container leasing and management companies. Intermodal freight containers are large, standardized steel boxes, which CAI leases primarily to international steamship companies, and are used to transport cargo by a number of means, including ship, truck and rail. A portion of the container fleet is owned by CAI with the balance being owned by third parties on whose behalf CAI manages the containers. Accordingly, CAI operates its business through two segments: container leasing and container fleet management. Through its international network of offices and agents CAI also has developed an active after-market program for containers retired from the international shipping fleet. “

5/6/2020 – CAI International was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $17.50.

5/6/2020 – CAI International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CAI INTERNATIONAL, INC. is one of the world’s leading intermodal freight container leasing and management companies. Intermodal freight containers are large, standardized steel boxes, which CAI leases primarily to international steamship companies, and are used to transport cargo by a number of means, including ship, truck and rail. A portion of the container fleet is owned by CAI with the balance being owned by third parties on whose behalf CAI manages the containers. Accordingly, CAI operates its business through two segments: container leasing and container fleet management. Through its international network of offices and agents CAI also has developed an active after-market program for containers retired from the international shipping fleet. “

4/7/2020 – CAI International was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of CAI International stock traded up $1.14 on Wednesday, reaching $19.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,502. The company has a market capitalization of $307.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.05 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. CAI International Inc has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $29.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.34.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $105.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.50 million. CAI International had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 9.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that CAI International Inc will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of CAI International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of CAI International by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CAI International in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CAI International by 20.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of CAI International by 33.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

