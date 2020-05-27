Analysts Set $13.00 Price Target for Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC)

Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $13.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Mackinac Financial an industry rank of 220 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mackinac Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mackinac Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mackinac Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director David Russ Steinhardt purchased 3,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $37,663.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,910.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFNC. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mackinac Financial by 696.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Mackinac Financial during the first quarter worth $150,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Mackinac Financial by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mackinac Financial by 51.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mackinac Financial during the first quarter worth $169,000. 51.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFNC traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,842. The company has a market capitalization of $99.86 million, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.84. Mackinac Financial has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.61.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 million. Mackinac Financial had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 8.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mackinac Financial will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Mackinac Financial Company Profile

Mackinac Financial Corporation provides banking solutions. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

