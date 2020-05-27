Analysts Set BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) PT at $30.67

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKU shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on BankUnited from $18.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BankUnited from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on BankUnited from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKU. FMR LLC grew its position in BankUnited by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,823,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,774,000 after buying an additional 1,348,131 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 624.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,406,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,680 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,690,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter worth about $34,029,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in BankUnited by 48.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,331,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,509 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BKU traded up $1.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.03. The company had a trading volume of 89,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,976. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.37. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $37.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.89). BankUnited had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $203.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BankUnited will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

