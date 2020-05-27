Analysts Set Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) PT at $26.00

Shares of Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NET shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

NYSE:NET traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,958,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,224,402. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $30.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.44.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.85 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Uv Partners Iv Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $45,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Associates V. Lp Venrock sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $100,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,787,295 shares of company stock worth $191,831,634 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. 25.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.