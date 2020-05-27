Analysts Set Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) PT at $8.00

Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. R. F. Lafferty downgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Enable Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

Enable Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.35. 2,670,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,399,766. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.62. Enable Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average of $7.04.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Enable Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENBL. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,347,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,600 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,708,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $97,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,586 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 295.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,325,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,296,000 after acquiring an additional 990,120 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 56.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,175,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 788,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,813,000. Institutional investors own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

