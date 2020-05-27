Analysts Set Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) PT at $15.38

Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.38.

TWNK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hostess Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hostess Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

Shares of TWNK stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,330. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.78. Hostess Brands has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 0.81.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $243.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 2,881.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

