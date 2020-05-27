Analysts Set Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) PT at $15.38

Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.38.
TWNK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hostess Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hostess Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th.
Shares of TWNK stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,330. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.78. Hostess Brands has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 0.81.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 2,881.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter.
About Hostess Brands
Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.
