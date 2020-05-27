Analysts Set Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Price Target at $80.00

Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Kirby from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

In related news, VP Kim B. Clarke bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.07 per share, for a total transaction of $52,070.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,367.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total transaction of $31,387.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEX. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Kirby in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Kirby in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Kirby by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Kirby by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,927 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KEX traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.22. 570,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,765. Kirby has a 1 year low of $32.76 and a 1 year high of $92.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.80.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. Kirby had a negative net margin of 5.49% and a positive return on equity of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $643.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kirby will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

