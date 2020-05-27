Analysts Set Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) Price Target at $81.50

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SWX shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Southwest Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Southwest Gas from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

In other news, Director Robert L. Boughner purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.69 per share, for a total transaction of $161,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,074.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jane Lewis-Raymond purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.57 per share, for a total transaction of $105,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,270.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 11,000 shares of company stock worth $656,350 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Southwest Gas by 47.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWX stock traded up $2.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,988. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.90 and a 200-day moving average of $73.88. Southwest Gas has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $92.94.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.22). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $836.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Southwest Gas will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

