Analysts Set Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) Price Target at $73.33

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.33.

TCMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

In other news, CEO Gerald R. Mattys sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $27,154.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,219,101.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $114,682.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,950.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,303 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD traded up $2.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.81. 131,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,551. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1-year low of $29.47 and a 1-year high of $71.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.88. The firm has a market cap of $944.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.49 and a beta of 2.06.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $43.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.65 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 7.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

