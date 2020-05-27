Analysts Set Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Price Target at $53.14

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.14.

WGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Happe bought 3,000 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.53 per share, with a total value of $112,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher David West sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $57,167.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,081.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,370 shares of company stock valued at $209,349 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 4,480.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. 87.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WGO stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.55. 1,063,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,053. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $63.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.12.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.00 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.79%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

