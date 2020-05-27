Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Frontdoor (FTDR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Frontdoor (NASDAQ: FTDR):

5/25/2020 – Frontdoor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Frontdoor Inc. is the parent company of home service plan brands consisting of American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard. The company’s customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. Frontdoor Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

5/20/2020 – Frontdoor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Frontdoor Inc. is the parent company of home service plan brands consisting of American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard. The company’s customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. Frontdoor Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

5/19/2020 – Frontdoor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Frontdoor Inc. is the parent company of home service plan brands consisting of American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard. The company’s customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. Frontdoor Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

5/7/2020 – Frontdoor had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $52.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Frontdoor had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $48.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Frontdoor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Frontdoor Inc. is the parent company of home service plan brands consisting of American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard. The company’s customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. Frontdoor Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

4/30/2020 – Frontdoor was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/2/2020 – Frontdoor was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/31/2020 – Frontdoor had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,987. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.26. Frontdoor Inc has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $53.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.35.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 76.35% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Frontdoor Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter L. Cella acquired 5,000 shares of Frontdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.78 per share, for a total transaction of $173,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,229.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Frontdoor by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,604,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,185,000 after purchasing an additional 364,381 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,759,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,101,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,405,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,436,000 after purchasing an additional 34,972 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,319,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,388,000 after purchasing an additional 124,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,820,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,093,000 after purchasing an additional 63,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

