Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.59 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 47.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Anaplan updated its Q2 2021

Shares of NYSE PLAN traded down $3.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.15. 9,547,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,175,241. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.65. Anaplan has a 1-year low of $26.04 and a 1-year high of $63.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.36 and a beta of 2.02.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Anaplan from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 3,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $137,768.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,150,027.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $1,127,499.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,815.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 371,857 shares of company stock valued at $15,295,635. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

