Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:AMCI) Major Shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 1,000,000 Shares

Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:AMCI) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $10,180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 24th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 250,000 shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $2,525,000.00.

Shares of AMCI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.37. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,083. Andina Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $10.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 152,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 34,767 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

About Andina Acquisition Corp. III

AMCI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to have a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Greensburg, Pennsylvania.

