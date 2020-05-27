ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. The company offers liquid, powder, oral solid dose, cough/cold products, antacids, laxatives, stomach remedies as well as hydrocortisone retention enema, esterified estrogen and methyltestosterone, fluvoxamine maleate tablets, hydrocortisone rectal suspension, metoclopramide oral solution, opium tincture and metoclopramide tablets. In addition, it offers contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company serves through wholesalers, smaller regional distributors and chains and pharmacy and retail outlets primarily in the United States. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as BioSante Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is headquartered in Baudette, MN. “

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim cut their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Shares of ANIP stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.61. 132,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,626. The firm has a market cap of $374.44 million, a P/E ratio of -210.72 and a beta of 1.55. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.60.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $49.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.40 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Haughey acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.18 per share, for a total transaction of $90,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at $374,587.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 24.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANIP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 667.1% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.