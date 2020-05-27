Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $106.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.51% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Anixter is a leading global distributor of Network & Security Solutions, Electrical & Electronic Solutions and Utility Power Solutions. They help build, connect, protect and power valuable assets and critical infrastructures. From enterprise networks to industrial MRO supply to video surveillance applications to electric power distribution, they offer full-line solutions, and intelligence, that create reliable, resilient systems that sustain businesses and communities. Through their unmatched global distribution network along with their supply chain and technical expertise, they help lower the cost, risk and complexity of their customers’ supply chains. “

Get Anixter International alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

Anixter International stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.41. Anixter International has a 1 year low of $52.94 and a 1 year high of $99.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.88.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.20). Anixter International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Anixter International will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Anixter International in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Anixter International in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Anixter International in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Anixter International by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Anixter International by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anixter International Company Profile

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anixter International (AXE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anixter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.