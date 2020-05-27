ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.94.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NLY. Bank of America lifted their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JMP Securities upgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

In related news, CFO Serena Wolfe bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $122,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Finkelstein bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $612,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 370,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,226,400. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 368,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NLY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.55. The company had a trading volume of 23,920,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,869,840. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.10. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.18.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $51.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.45 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.46% and a negative net margin of 142.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

