ANON (ANON) Achieves Market Cap of $46,978.49

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. ANON has a total market capitalization of $46,978.49 and approximately $21.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ANON coin can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, ANON has traded 56.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011282 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.03 or 0.02046873 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00183370 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 41.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00055992 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00043422 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON

ANON Coin Trading

ANON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

