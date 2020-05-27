AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AppFolio, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions for property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a solution for the property managers including activities of posting and tracking tenant vacancies, handling the entire leasing process electronically, administering maintenance and repairs with their vendor networks, managing accounting and reporting to property owners. MyCase solution for practitioners and small law firms, providing time tracking, billing and payments, client communication, coordination with other lawyers and support staff, legal document management and assembly and general office administration services. Value+ services include Websites and electronic payment services. AppFolio, Inc. is headquartered Goleta, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on APPF. William Blair lowered shares of AppFolio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AppFolio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. AppFolio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.70.

Shares of AppFolio stock traded down $5.47 on Wednesday, hitting $150.33. The company had a trading volume of 253,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,585. AppFolio has a 52 week low of $81.01 and a 52 week high of $156.67. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 154.98 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.50 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 27.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AppFolio will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 500 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $52,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $541,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,147 shares of company stock valued at $5,403,383. 41.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPF. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AppFolio by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in AppFolio in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in AppFolio by 516.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AppFolio in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AppFolio in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

