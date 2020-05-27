Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Shares Up 6.7%

Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN)’s share price shot up 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.79 and last traded at $11.78, 471,629 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,525,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.04.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APDN. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

The firm has a market cap of $53.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 5.35.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 279.79% and a negative net margin of 167.84%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,397 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Sabby Management LLC owned about 0.76% of Applied DNA Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:APDN)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets plat based or other DNA technology solution in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

