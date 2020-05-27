Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company which focused on developing oncology and hematology therapeutics. The company’s platform consists of ADAPTIR(TM). Its product pipeline includes WinRho (R) SDF, HepaGam B (R), VARIZIG(R) and IXINITY (R) which are in pre-clinical stage. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Several other analysts have also commented on APVO. ValuEngine raised shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $24.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $6.07. The company had a trading volume of 53,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,305. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $14.56. The company has a market cap of $21.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by ($0.49). Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 102.54% and a negative return on equity of 224.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APVO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,379,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 212,524 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 37,554 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

