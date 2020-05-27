Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.95 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) will report $1.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Aptiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $2.41 billion. Aptiv reported sales of $3.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full-year sales of $12.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.33 billion to $12.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $14.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.26 billion to $15.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.36. Aptiv had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.70.

Shares of NYSE APTV traded up $3.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,014,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.08. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $99.04. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 2.26.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Aptiv by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 105,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 20,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,602 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

